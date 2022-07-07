Reports | Olympique Lyon and Ajax reach agreement over €4 million fee for Nicolas Tagliafico
Today at 5:39 PM
According to L’Equipe, Ajax and Olympique Lyon have come to an agreement over a €4 million move for Nicolas Tagliafico although the left-back is yet to make a decision. The 29-year-old has only one year left on his current contract and has also been linked with a move to England and Spain as well.
Ever since his move from Independiente in January 2018, few players have thrived as much as Nicolas Tagliafico for Ajax with the defender turning into one of the best in the world. But the now 29-year-old’s stature and place in the footballing universe has dropped over the last few seasons especially as his performances dropped for Ajax. That combined with the fact that he has only one year left on his contract has seen the 29-year-old linked with a move away this summer.
However, while no move has materialized as of yet, the Argentine does have interest from Brighton and Hove Albion, Barcelona and Olympique Lyon amongst a few others sides. But L’Equipe has reported that Ajax and Lyon have come to an agreement over a €4 million fee for the 29-year-old. This comes after weeks of negotiations but the report has indicated that Tagliafico is not attracted by Lyon’s football project and is thus still contemplating a move to the club.
However, the French side are looking for a quick decision as Peter Bosz wants a full team before they depart for pre-season and are thus willing to move on if Tagliafico delays a decision. Furthermore, L’Equipe has reported that Brighton and Barcelona are still in the race although the former are waiting on Manchester City’s offer for Marc Cucurella before they make a decision. Barcelona, on the other hand, need to sell players before they can bring in any new additions.
