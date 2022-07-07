Reports | Olympique Lyon and Ajax reach agreement over €4 million fee for Nicolas Tagliafico

Ever since his move from Independiente in January 2018, few players have thrived as much as Nicolas Tagliafico for Ajax with the defender turning into one of the best in the world. But the now 29-year-old’s stature and place in the footballing universe has dropped over the last few seasons especially as his performances dropped for Ajax. That combined with the fact that he has only one year left on his contract has seen the 29-year-old linked with a move away this summer.