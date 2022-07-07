Reports | Manchester United open to selling Cristiano Ronaldo for right offer
Today at 5:36 PM
According to reports from Sky Sports, Manchester United has changed their stance over Cristiano Ronaldo and are now understood to be willing to listen to offers for the attacker after insisting they would not sell the forward. Ronaldo has outlined his desire to leave United this summer.
Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United from Juventus for his second spell at the club last summer. The Portuguese forward’s arrival was the source of optimism and joy from supporters as they expected the Manchester club to push for the title in the 2021-22 campaign after a fruitful summer transfer window. It hasn’t gone according to plan for the English side as they endured one of their worst ever seasons as they ended the campaign with their worst ever points tally and finished sixth.
The five-time Ballon d’Or award winner’s inspired performances were the only bright spot in a turbulent campaign with the 37-year-old scoring 24 goals across all competitions in 38 appearances. However, an overall drop in standards and a failure to qualify for the Champions League has seen Ronaldo ask to leave as he is disgruntled. According to reports from Sky Sports, the club are now understood to be willing to listen to offers for the Portuguese forward despite insisting that they wouldn’t sanction a sale last week.
This comes on the back of the fact that Ronaldo did not report back to training with United on Monday citing family reasons that the club had accepted. Despite new manager Erik ten Hag’s desire to coach the legendary Portuguese forward, the Red Devils will now listen to offers with Napoli, Chelsea and Bayern Munich said to be interested in his services.
Further information from transfer expert Bruno Andrade states that the English side will accept a deal worth €15 million to let the former Real Madrid star depart the club although United are hopeful that they can influence Ronaldo’s final decision as they hope to persuade the Portuguese attacker to stay at the club rather than leave the club this summer.
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United aceitou a pressão e está disposto a vender. Quer cerca de 15 milhões de euros (ou 13 milhões de libras) para abrir negociações com potenciais interessados— Bruno Andrade (@brunoandrd) July 7, 2022
