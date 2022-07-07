Reports | Manchester United open to selling Cristiano Ronaldo for right offer

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United from Juventus for his second spell at the club last summer. The Portuguese forward’s arrival was the source of optimism and joy from supporters as they expected the Manchester club to push for the title in the 2021-22 campaign after a fruitful summer transfer window. It hasn’t gone according to plan for the English side as they endured one of their worst ever seasons as they ended the campaign with their worst ever points tally and finished sixth.