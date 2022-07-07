Reports | Chelsea edge closer to signing Raheem Sterling from Manchester City
Today at 2:55 PM
According to reports from GOAL, Chelsea are on the cusp of completing the signing of winger Raheem Sterling from Manchester City after the Englishman agreed personal terms with the Blues ahead of the transfer. The English winger’s deal with City expires next summer and a sale is imminent.
Raheem Sterling has established himself as one of the best attackers in the top flight of English football throughout his spells with Liverpool and Manchester City. The England international has made 337 appearances for the Manchester club while scoring 131 goals and registering 94 assists across all competitions. Sterling has helped the club claim four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four EFL Cups during his time at the club. The English winger has not enjoyed the best of spells under Pep Guardiola recently as he has struggled to claim a starting berth in the lineup.
The Englishman’s current deal at the Etihad Stadium expires next year and Sterling is set to move onto greener pastures after enjoying seven industrious years at the club. According to reports from GOAL, Chelsea are on the verge of completing a deal for the player after they agreed personal terms with Sterling as the 27-year-old is set to become Todd Boehly’s first major signing as Chelsea's owner.
The London club are increasingly confident in completing a deal for the English winger for a cut-price feel with City not standing in the player's way of attaining a move. The English champions have already added Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez in attack with the form of Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, and Bernardo Silva making it even harder to break into the starting lineup. It is understood that Sterling has had a productive meeting with Blues coach Thomas Tuchel who convinced the Englishman that he would be a crucial cog in his setup. A transfer is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.
