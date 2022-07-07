Reports | Chelsea edge closer to signing Raheem Sterling from Manchester City

Raheem Sterling has established himself as one of the best attackers in the top flight of English football throughout his spells with Liverpool and Manchester City. The England international has made 337 appearances for the Manchester club while scoring 131 goals and registering 94 assists across all competitions. Sterling has helped the club claim four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four EFL Cups during his time at the club. The English winger has not enjoyed the best of spells under Pep Guardiola recently as he has struggled to claim a starting berth in the lineup.