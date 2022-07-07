Reports | Alvaro Morata keen on staying at Atletico Madrid despite rumours of departure
Today at 4:59 PM
According to Goal, Alvaro Morata wants to stay at Atletico Madrid despite the club reportedly looking to let him leave this summer in order to stay within the La Liga’s salary limits. The 29-year-old spent the last two seasons out on loan at Juventus, scoring 32 goals for the Serie A side.
Despite signing for Atletico Madrid permanently in the summer of 2019, Alvaro Morata failed to impress in his second season at the club, netting just 16 goals across all competitions. That combined with Juventus’ interest saw the Old Lady sign the Spaniard on loan for two seasons with an option to buy. However, despite Morata making 92 appearances while netting 32 goals but that wasn’t enough for the club to make a the move permanent.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
It has seen Morata return to Atletico Madrid again but reports have indicated that the Los Rojiblancos have no intention of keeping the forward as they need to shed some weight. The club are currently over the La Liga’s wage limits and need to sell some players to balance their finances as well. However, despite the reports, Goal has reported that Morata wants to stay at the club for the foreseeable future especially as he believes he still has a job to do there.
The report has indicated that a stay could be possible though because of the fact that they’ve let Luis Suarez leave on a free transfer and that combined with the lack of options could force Morata’s reintroduction to the team. However, Goal has further reported that Atletico are open to even a move worth around €30 million and thus are waiting for the Spaniard’s suitors to make themselves known.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.