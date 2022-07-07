Reports | Alvaro Morata keen on staying at Atletico Madrid despite rumours of departure

It has seen Morata return to Atletico Madrid again but reports have indicated that the Los Rojiblancos have no intention of keeping the forward as they need to shed some weight. The club are currently over the La Liga’s wage limits and need to sell some players to balance their finances as well. However, despite the reports, Goal has reported that Morata wants to stay at the club for the foreseeable future especially as he believes he still has a job to do there.