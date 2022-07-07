Not big story that Cristiano Ronaldo is not happy with Manchester United, claims Rio Ferdinand

However, with United set to play Europa League football for the 2022/23 season, it has seen rumours indicate that the forward is unhappy and wants to leave for Champions League football. That has come as a shock to more than a few Manchester United fans and critics but Rio Ferdinand believes that it shouldn’t be such a shock given the fact who Ronaldo is. Not only that, Ferdinand admitted that he wouldn’t be happy with the situation at United either if he was in his place.