Not big story that Cristiano Ronaldo is not happy with Manchester United, claims Rio Ferdinand
Today at 4:42 PM
Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes that it shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone that someone like Cristiano Ronaldo is not happy with his situation at Old Trafford right now. The 37-year-old is reportedly unhappy at United and wants to leave in order to play Champions League football.
While a lot was expected following Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United last summer, things didn’t go according to plan. The 37-year-old found his goal-scoring touch in England again but it came at the cost of United’s gameplay and saw the Red Devils succumb to a 6th place finish. Not only that, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lost his job in the process with Erik ten Hag replacing him.
However, with United set to play Europa League football for the 2022/23 season, it has seen rumours indicate that the forward is unhappy and wants to leave for Champions League football. That has come as a shock to more than a few Manchester United fans and critics but Rio Ferdinand believes that it shouldn’t be such a shock given the fact who Ronaldo is. Not only that, Ferdinand admitted that he wouldn’t be happy with the situation at United either if he was in his place.
“Of course he's not happy! You're talking about Cristiano Ronaldo here! I don't understand how it's a big story that Ronaldo is not happy with the way things are at Man Utd. He can't be. I wouldn't be,” Ferdinand said on his FIVE Youtube channel.
“Anyone who wants to win football matches or trophies, anyone who is used to winning and competing every year at the top of the table for the biggest prizes, and then all of a sudden isn't - and doesn't even qualify for the Champions League - you can't sit here and expect them to be happy.
“He's not happy with missing out on the Champions League, he doesn't even know what the Europa League soundtrack sounds like! When that comes on, he's going to be thinking ‘what dance am I in here?’”
