ISL 2022-23 | Yendrembam Denechandra Meitei joins Odisha FC for upcoming season

Then Meitei eventually managed to make it into his district team and then the Manipur football team in the youth nationals. Then in 2008, he signed with Mohun Bagan A.C. to join their academy. A year later, Meitei joined the Sambhalpur Academy in Odisha. After going back to Manipur, Meitei got recommended for a trial at Pune FC. Denechandra got selected for the academy. While with the Pune F.C. Academy, he won the I-League U19 twice.