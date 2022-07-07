Gavi is 100 percent going to continue at Barcelona, proclaims Mateu Alemany
Today at 3:45 PM
Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany has revealed that teenage starlet Gavi is 100 percent going to extend his deal at the Catalan club with Barcelona aiming to tie him down to a three-year deal after he turns 18. Gavi has been attracting interest from elsewhere amidst contract negotiations.
Gavi signed for Barcelona at the age of 11 and the midfielder made his way up through the ranks of the youth academy before making his senior breakthrough in the 2021-22 season under Ronald Koeman. The teenage starlet has strung up an impressive set of performances across domestic and European competitions with his composure and passing abilities earning him comparisons to current Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez.
The 17-year-old has made 46 appearances for the Catalan club while scoring two goals and registering six assists across all competitions. The Spaniard’s current deal at Camp Nou expires in the summer of 2023 and contract negotiations are underway between both parties. Gavi who is the youngest player to ever represent Spain at senior level has been linked with a transfer to Bayern Munich as they are reportedly happy to offer him a higher salary than Barcelona.
It is understood that Gavi's agent has been asking the club to raise the midfielder's pay to €6 million per season with the Catalan club only willing to go upto €4m. Barcelona director Alemany has indicated that a framework for a new deal is agreed upon by both parties and the contract will be signed once the player turns 18 in August.
"There is a framework agreement for the renewal of Gavi, with the player and with his agent. The club, the player and the agent are committed to making this happen. We will wait until the player is 18 years old to be able to sign a contract of more than three years. Gavi is going to continue at Barca, 100 percent,” Alemany told reporters in a press conference.
