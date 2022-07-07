 Borussia Dortmund confirm €34.5m Sebastien Haller capture from Ajax

Borussia Dortmund has confirmed that they have completed the signing of striker Sebastien Haller from Ajax for a reported fee of €34.5m as the Ivory Coast international replaces Erling Haaland at the German club. The former Ajax striker has signed a four-year deal with the German giants.

Despite his failed tenure at West Ham United, Sebastien Haller has cemented his status as one of the deadliest strikers in European football during his spell with Ajax. The Ivory Coast international has made 65 appearances for the Dutch club while scoring 47 goals and registering 16 assists across all competitions while leading Ajax to two Eredivisie titles during his time at the club.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a particularly prolific season last term as he scored an impressive 34 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions including 11 in the Champions League a figure only improved by Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski. Dortmund had earmarked the striker as the ideal replacement for the void left behind by Erling Haaland and negotiations have now concluded for Haller.

It is understood that Dortmund will pay an initial amount of €31m up front and then pay a further €3.5m in bonuses in the future with the 28-year-old penning a four-year contract at the club. The striker expressed his happiness in joining such a revered side.

“The stadium is great, but the greatest stadium is nothing without its fans. As part of the BVB family, I can't wait to feel the support of more than 80,000 spectators in the future. We’ll hopefully achieve great things together in the next few years and be able to celebrate together too,” Haller told the club’s website.

Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl also expressed his happiness at completing the signing.

“We’re very pleased to have been able to sign Sebastien Haller. Sébastien possesses a strong physical presence and he is physically very resilient. He can also offer support and stability to our young attacking players. During the talks with us, he made it clear that he has big ambitions with BVB,” he told the club’s website.