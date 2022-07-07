Atletico Madrid are a top club and that’s why I’m here, reveals Axel Witsel

The Belgium international's contract at the Westfalenstadion expired this summer with the club not opting to extend his deal. Atletico Madrid was quick to pounce on the opportunity to sign the 33-year-old on a free transfer as the Belgian is earmarked to replace the void left behind by the departure of Hector Herrera. The defensive midfielder was the source of interest from several Premier League and La Liga sides although he opted to join the Madrid club after being convinced of their project.