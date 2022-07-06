Want to wish everyone at PSG the very best for the future, insists Mauricio Pochettino
Today at 2:05 PM
Mauricio Pochettino has expressed his gratitude for everyone involved with Paris Saint-Germain for granting him the opportunity to be in charge of the club while acknowledging that winning the Ligue 1 title was one of the best highlights of his career. Pochettino was sacked by PSG on Tuesday.
Mauricio Pochettino was hired as the manager of Paris Saint-Germain in January 2021 as he succeeded Thomas Tuchel. The Argentine had the opportunity to extend his legacy at the French club after featuring for PSG in his playing career. It hasn’t gone according to plan for the Argentine coach as he was relieved of his managerial duties on Tuesday with Christophe Galtier succeeding him at the helm.
The former Tottenham coach led the Parisian club to the Ligue 1 title at the end of the 2021-22 season although expectations weren’t fulfilled as PSG were sent packing from the Champions League in embarrassing fashion at the hands of Real Madrid. The Argentine manager was also criticized by the PSG faithful for the club’s lackadaisical displays and failing to bring out the best out of his star players such as Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi.
Despite ending his spell in unfortunate circumstances, Pochettino expressed his gratitude to the staff and players while also wishing them well for the future.
"I want to wish everyone at PSG the very best for the future – the owners, the board, the players, all the staff and the supporters alongside several pictures of his tenure, capped with one of him in team colours from his days as a player with the club. We enjoyed some amazing moments and big wins all together and, as a coaching staff, with every experience we always take learnings to advance our evolution for the future,” Pochettino said in an Instagram post.
"We are proud to finish as league champions at a club that has meant so much to me and my family, from my time here as a player and a captain, and now as a coach," he added.
