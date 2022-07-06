Reports | Leeds United table €35 million bid for Club Brugge’s Charles De Ketelaere
Today at 5:01 PM
According to HLN, Leeds United have tabled a €35 million offer for Charles De Ketelaere with the Peacocks confident of signing the 21-year-old this summer. The Belgian attacker enjoyed an excellent 2021/22 season with 28 goal contributions and has been linked with a move to Italy and England.
After a lackluster 2020/21 season, Charles De Ketelaere stepped things up in the 2021/22 term as he thrived for Club Brugge and played a key role as the team battled for the title. While they eventually fell five points short of Union SG, De Ketelaere won plaudits for his performances as he finished the season with 28 goal contributions. That tally includes 14 goals and 7 assists in the Jupiler Pro League alone with the Belgian amongst the club’s best players for the season.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
That combined with the 21-year-old’s talent has seen the Belgian heavily linked with a move away this summer with suitors from all across Europe. However, the frontrunners are reportedly AC Milan, Leicester City and Leeds United but HLN has reported that the Peacocks are the first side to table an offer for the forward. The report has revealed that Leeds have submitted a €35 million bid for De Ketelaere although the 21-year-old’s heart is set on signing for Milan.
However, the Rossoneri are yet to make their interest official via a bid which means that Leeds’ offer is currently the best one on the table. But HLN has further reported that Milan are still negotiating with Club Brugge and are confident that they can beat Leeds to De Ketelaere’s signature this summer although Leicester City are also in the mix.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.