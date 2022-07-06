Reports | Juventus set to sign free-agent Angel Di Maria to one year contract
Today at 5:25 PM
According to Fabrizio Romano, Juventus have finally reached an agreement with Angel Di Maria and are set to sign the former PSG star to a one-year contract. The Argentine left the Parisians after spending more than seven years at the club and 295 appearances and is currently a free agent.
Following the confirmation that Paris Saint-Germain weren’t going to extend his contract, Angel Di Maria confirmed that he was set to leave the club on a free transfer. The 34-year-old had spent seven years with the Ligue 1 giants, making just under 300 appearances and won nearly every trophy available during his spell in Paris. However, the bigger question was where Di Maria would go next amidst reports that the Argentine was looking at retiring from the game completely.
But while those reports were later refuted with Juventus and Barcelona both linked with a move for the former Real Madrid star. Yet while the Old Lady were considered to be the frontrunners for Di Maria’s signature, reports indicated that the forward was waiting on Barcelona before he makes a decision on his next club. That has now changed as Fabrizio Romano has reported that Juventus and the Argentine have finally reached an agreement over a one-year contract.
The 34-year-old will join the Old Lady after he completes his medical which is scheduled to take place later this week. Not only that, the transfer expert has further reported that Paul Pogba will also join the club at the same time, on a four-year contract, after he also undergoes his medical later this week as well.
Ángel Di María to Juventus, here we go! Admfter agreement reached on free move, Di María’s expected to fly to Italy this week. 🚨🇦🇷 #Juvenrus— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 6, 2022
Paul Pogba will also be in Turin on Saturday, deal done weeks ago.
One-year deal for Di María - docs being prepared to be signed soon. pic.twitter.com/7aAKfcrSEj
