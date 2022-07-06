Reports | Jesse Lingard to travel to USA amidst interest from several MLS teams
Today at 7:46 PM
According to ESPN, Jesse Lingard is set to travel to the United States in order to listen to offers from several Major League Soccer teams before he makes a decision on his future. The 29-year-old is available on a free transfer after he left Manchester United following the expiry of his contract.
Despite a very impressive six-month loan spell at West Ham, Jesse Lingard opted to stay at Manchester United for another season instead of leaving the club. However, that saw the 29-year-old make just two Premier League starts and it also saw the attacker dropped from the England squad with the situation not changing under interim boss Ralph Hasenhuttl. It saw Lingard eventually opt to leave on free transfer once his contract expired at the end of June.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
However, while Everton, Newcastle United and West Ham United have all been in touch with the 29-year-old over a potential move, nothing has materialized as of yet. But ESPN has now reported that Lingard is set to travel to the USA in order to listen to offers from several Major League Soccer (MLS) sides. The 29-year-old has been attracted by lucrative offers from at least two unnamed clubs in America but has yet to make a decision on his future at the moment.
Furthermore, ESPN has reported that West Ham have also touched base with the forward over a potential move back to London although Lingard’s goal is getting back into the England squad. The 29-year-old believes that he could be a part of Gareth Southgate’s squad for the 2022 World Cup but needs a consistent run of games and a good run of form in order to be a part of the team.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.