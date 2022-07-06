Reports | Jesse Lingard to travel to USA amidst interest from several MLS teams

However, while Everton, Newcastle United and West Ham United have all been in touch with the 29-year-old over a potential move, nothing has materialized as of yet. But ESPN has now reported that Lingard is set to travel to the USA in order to listen to offers from several Major League Soccer (MLS) sides. The 29-year-old has been attracted by lucrative offers from at least two unnamed clubs in America but has yet to make a decision on his future at the moment.