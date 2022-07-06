Reports | Bayern Munich shortlist Victor Osimhen as Robert Lewandowski's replacement
Today at 4:27 PM
According to Corriere dello Sport, Bayern Munich believe that Napoli forward Victor Osimhen is the perfect man to replace Robert Lewandowski should the Pole leave the club. The Nigerian international signed for Napoli in 2020 and since spent two seasons, contributing to 37 goals for the club.
After spending just one season at Lille, few expected Victor Osimhen to do well at Napoli especially after the club spent €75 million on signing the forward. But the Nigerian hit the ground running, contributing to 13 goals in 24 Serie A appearances in his debut season for Napoli. Things only picked up from there as Osimhen ended the 2021/22 season with 24 goal contributions in 32 appearances, in a season where Napoli were amongst the many challengers for the Serie A title.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
That combined with the fact that the forward is still only 23 years old has seen the Nigerian linked with a move to some of Europe’s biggest sides. However, while no move has materialized as of yet, Corriere dello Sport has reported that Osimhen is Bayern Munich’s top choice to replace Robert Lewandowski should the Polish striker leave this summer. The 33-year-old has been linked with a move to Barcelona but the La Liga side are yet to submit a bid to convince Bayern to let him leave.
The Bavarians have set a €50 million asking price but the report has indicated that any move for Victor Osimhen would be at least €100 million. Napoli’s asking price is reported set at €120 million but Corriere dello Sport has reported that the Partenopei can be negotiated down. Not only that, Manchester United are also looking at the Nigerian should Cristiano Ronaldo leave this summer.
- Victor Osimhen
- Robert Lewandowski
- English Premier League
- Serie A
- Bundesliga
- Bayern Munich
- Fc Barcelona
- Ssc Napoli
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.