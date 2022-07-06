Reports | Bayern Munich shortlist Victor Osimhen as Robert Lewandowski's replacement

That combined with the fact that the forward is still only 23 years old has seen the Nigerian linked with a move to some of Europe’s biggest sides. However, while no move has materialized as of yet, Corriere dello Sport has reported that Osimhen is Bayern Munich’s top choice to replace Robert Lewandowski should the Polish striker leave this summer. The 33-year-old has been linked with a move to Barcelona but the La Liga side are yet to submit a bid to convince Bayern to let him leave.