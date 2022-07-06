Reports | Ajax agree £30 million fee with Tottenham for Steven Bergwijn

The Dutchman has been deemed as surplus to requirements and the winger is set onto greener pastures. Thus according to the Guardian, Ajax have won the race for the former PSV winger as they have agreed to a €30m fee and up to another €2.5m in add-ons if certain clauses are achieved after a drawn out negotiation. Bergwijn has been the priority target for the Dutch club since January and personal terms have already been put in place. A deal was in the works for the winger to join Ajax in January but it fell apart at the last moment.