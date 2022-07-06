Reports | Ajax agree £30 million fee with Tottenham for Steven Bergwijn
Today at 3:42 PM
According to reports from the Guardian, Ajax has finally found an agreement with Tottenham for the transfer of Steven Bergwijn for a reported fee of €30m plus €2.5m in add-ons after some drawn-out negotiations between both clubs. The Dutch winger has failed to impress at the London club.
Steven Bergwijn signed for Tottenham Hotspur on a five-year contract in January 2020 for a deal worth €30m (£25.8m) and up to another €2.5m in add-ons after impressing for PSV in Netherlands. The Dutch winger was earmarked to make a significant impact for the London club but the attacker has failed to make the desired impact under then-manager Jose Mourinho and current boss Antonio Conte. The Tottenham winger has scored only eight goals in 83 appearances and made only four starts last season.
The Dutchman has been deemed as surplus to requirements and the winger is set onto greener pastures. Thus according to the Guardian, Ajax have won the race for the former PSV winger as they have agreed to a €30m fee and up to another €2.5m in add-ons if certain clauses are achieved after a drawn out negotiation. Bergwijn has been the priority target for the Dutch club since January and personal terms have already been put in place. A deal was in the works for the winger to join Ajax in January but it fell apart at the last moment.
It is understood that Tottenham have prioritized sales after spending a combined fee of £75 million for Yves Bissouma and Richarlison while also recruiting Fraser Forster and Ivan Perisic on free transfers. Spurs have received £6 million from Celtic for Cameron Carter-Vickers but that is their only sale so far and will look to initiate further outgoings with the futures of Emerson Royal, Harry Winks, and Matt Doherty seemingly in the balance. Bergwijn is set to travel to Amsterdam and undergo his medical in a bid to complete the move.
