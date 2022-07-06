Christian Eriksen’s love for football makes him great fit for Manchester United, reveals Anders Lindegaard

Former Manchester United goalkeeper and Danish counterpart Anders Lindegaard has asserted that Christian Eriksen will prove to be a good fit for Manchester United due to his commitment to football rather than other variable factors. The midfielder has agreed to join United on a three-year deal.

Christian Eriksen was the source of concern last summer as he collapsed onto the pitch in Denmark's opening group stage match in Euro 2020. The 30-year-old was later stabilized in the hospital and recovered promptly but the Danish international suffered a setback as he learned that he couldn’t continue playing his trade for Inter due to the rules in Italy which prohibits a player from using a defibrillator.

The Italian club let the midfielder depart the club and Eriksen joined Brentford on a free transfer as he aimed to rejuvenate his playing career. The former Tottenham midfielder scored a goal and registered four assists in 11 appearances for the Bees to close out a strong individual season.

Eriksen’s contract with the English side expired in June with the midfielder attracting interest from several clubs. Manchester United have won the race for the Dane as the midfielder has agreed to a three-year deal with the English side subject to a medical. Former Red Devils goalkeeper and fellow countrymen Lindegaard has admitted that Eriksen will prove to be a good fit for his former side.

“Christian has got a special kind of mentality; a mentality that will suit United very much. He’s not in football for the fame, the money, the luxury lifestyle or showing off. Christian is in football for the love of the game. For that reason mainly, he fits very well at United which, looking from the outside, has turned into a club with a lot of diva mentality,” Lindegaard told BBC Sport.

“Christian comes in as a completely different character. All he cares about is playing football, enjoying football and making it into the beautiful game we all want it to be,” he added.