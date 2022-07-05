Reports | Matthijs de Ligt looking to leave Juventus for Bayern Munich this summer
According to transfer expert Christian Falk, Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt is keen on signing for Bayern Munich this summer with the Bavarians also looking to sign the Dutch international. The 22-year-old has two years left on his contract in Turin but has been linked with a move away.
While Matthijs de Ligt was thrown into the deep end by Juventus during his debut season for them, the Dutch defender has since adapted brilliantly and turned into one of Europe’s best defenders. Not only that, the 22-year-old has thrived for the Old Lady despite their struggles to compete at the highest levels with De Ligt often the standout star. That combined with the Dutch international’s age and potential to become even better has seen him heavily linked with a move to Chelsea this summer.
The Blues are looking at signing defensive reinforcements after losing both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers and have been linked with a catalogue of options. De Ligt happens to be at the top of that list but transfer expert Christian Falk has reported that the 22-year-old wants to move to Bayern Munich instead. The Bavarians are also amongst those overly keen on signing the defender this summer and De Ligt would prefer a move there instead of Stamford Bridge.
However, the Bild reporter revealed that Juventus’ €70 million asking price is not something that Bayern are open to paying but they are in negotiations with the Serie A giants over a move and believe that an agreement can be reached. They’re not the only ones as Falk has further reported that Chelsea are also in negotiations and are willing to pay a higher transfer fee although De Ligt’s preference is a move to Germany and Bayern Munich.
TRUE✅ Matthijs de Ligt told @juventusfc that he wants a Transfer to @FCBayern. Juve and Bayern are now in contact. But: Bayern won‘t pay the requested amount of €70 Mio— Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 4, 2022
