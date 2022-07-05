Reports | Matthijs de Ligt looking to leave Juventus for Bayern Munich this summer

While Matthijs de Ligt was thrown into the deep end by Juventus during his debut season for them, the Dutch defender has since adapted brilliantly and turned into one of Europe’s best defenders. Not only that, the 22-year-old has thrived for the Old Lady despite their struggles to compete at the highest levels with De Ligt often the standout star. That combined with the Dutch international’s age and potential to become even better has seen him heavily linked with a move to Chelsea this summer.