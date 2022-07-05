Reports | Everton weighing up move for Chelsea starlet Armando Broja
Today at 3:35 PM
According to the Athletic, Everton are considering a move for Armando Broja this summer and the Toffees have already made an approach to Chelsea over a potential deal. The 20-year-old spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Southampton and enjoyed a fruitful campaign in the league, scoring six goals.
While West Ham United and Southampton have both been heavily linked with a move for Armando Broja this summer, neither side has gotten things over the line yet. However, that is because reports have indicated that the 20-year-old could be a key part of Thomas Tuchel’s squad with the German open to using him. That is especially in light of Romelu Lukaku’s move back to Inter Milan on loan as it has left the Blues’ short on attacking options.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
But with reports indicating that the club are eyeing moves for Raphinha and Raheem Sterling, it has seen Broja’s future touted to be away from Stamford Bridge. Yet while West Ham and the Saints retain an interest in the 20-year-old, the Athletic has reported that Everton have joined the race. The Toffees are overly keen on signing the young forward this summer as they are also looking to bring in attacking reinforcements. This comes on the back of Richarlison’s move to Tottenham and Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s struggles to stay fit consistently.
However, the report has indicated that the Toffees have only made an approach to Chelsea to discuss the matter but the Albanian is at the top of their shortlist. Furthermore, the Athletic has reported that should Broja leave this summer, then it could force Chelsea’s hand and see them dip into the summer market for a new attacker especially with Hakim Ziyech closing in on a move to AC Milan.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.