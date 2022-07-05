Reports | AC Milan engage in talks with Chelsea over Hakim Ziyech loan deal

Hakim Ziyech established himself as one of the best attackers in European football during his time with Ajax. The Moroccan attacker put on a host of impressive performances which propelled the Dutch club to the semi-finals of the European competition in 2018. Ziyech’s sensational performances attracted the attention of several elite European clubs with Chelsea winning the race for the attacker as they parted with €40 million in 2020.

The Moroccan has made 83 appearances for the Blues while scoring 14 goals and registering ten assists across all competitions. Ziyech has been in and out of Thomas Tuchel’s starting lineup as he has failed to put on consistent performances for the English side. According to reports from the Athletic, the Moroccan international is set to depart the club this summer as he wishes to seek regular game time in his new destination with AC Milan in talks with Chelsea over a prospective loan deal. Negotiations between both clubs started weeks ago with the Italian club accelerating their efforts to complete a deal within this week.

It is understood that Tuchel is open to letting the attacker go for the right price as he aims to bolster their attacking options by bringing in Rahphina from Leeds and Raheem Sterling from Manchester City. Personal terms will not prove to be an issue for the Italian club as they will look to wrap up a deal quickly with Ziyech after coming to an agreement over the structure of the deal. It is understood that Chelsea will want to include an obligation to buy the attacker after the end of his loan spell although Milan only wants to include an option to buy.