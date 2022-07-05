Paris Saint-Germain confirm that they have parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino
In a statement, Paris Saint-Germain have revealed that Mauricio Pochettino has left his managerial role at the club effective immediately. The Argentine signed for the club in January 2020 and spent eighteen months in Paris with him set to be replaced by former Nice manager Christophe Galtier.
Following Thomas Tuchel’s sacking at Paris Saint-Germain, a lot was expected from Mauricio Pochettino when he was handed the managerial reigns in Paris. However, while the Argentine did win several trophies at the club, including the 2021/22 Ligue 1 title and the French Cup the season before last, he didn’t quite hit the heights many expected. That includes falling short in the Champions League with a semi-final defeat in 2020/21 and a Round of 16 loss last season.
That combined with other issues saw reports indicate that PSG were set to sack the Argentine and appoint former Nice and LOSC Lille boss Christophe Galtier as their new manager. However, while the club has yet to confirm the former, they’ve confirmed that Pochettino has left the club immediately. The statement confirmed the news, thanked the Argentine for his work, and added that the former Tottenham coaching staff has also left with him.
“Paris Saint-Germain confirms that it has ended its collaboration with Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentinian coach and his staff had joined the capital club in January 2021. Former captain of the Rouge et Bleu, he made 84 matches in all competitions on the Parisian bench,” reads the statement.
“Under his leadership, Paris Saint-Germain won the 2020 Champions Trophy, the 2021 French Cup and the 10th French championship title in its history, last April. The club would like to thank Mauricio Pochettino and his staff for their work and wish them the best for the future.”
