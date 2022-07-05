Paris Saint-Germain appoint Christophe Galtier as Mauricio Pochettino replacement

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that they have appointed former Lille and St-Etienne coach Christophe Galtier as their new manager after relieving Mauricio Pochettino from his managerial duties on Tuesday. Pochettino was sacked after the club’s disappointing performances in the Champions League.

Mauricio Pochettino returned to the Parc des Princes as Paris Saint-Germain’s manager in January 2021 after representing the French club during his playing years. The Argentine coach lead the French club to win the Ligue 1 title at the end of the season although the mood in the Parc des Princes was still sour after their embarrassing Round of 16 exit in the Champions League to Real Madrid.

Not only that, the former Tottenham boss also failed to bring the best out of superstar players such as Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi when the trio was on the pitch, and that led to rumours that suggested that PSG would sack Pochettino before the start of the 2022-23 campaign. The Parisian club confirmed the news earlier today as they pulled the trigger on Pochettino’s reign on Tuesday and have appointed Christophe Galtier as his replacement.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

The French coach has established his pedigree by winning the Ligue 1 title in the 2020-21 season with Lille and will aim to guide the Ligue 1 side to bigger and loftier things. The former Nice coach has signed a two-year deal with an option for another season at the helm as he aims to write another chapter in his coaching career.

PSG confirmed the appointment by releasing a statement on their website.

“Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce that Christophe Galtier has been appointed as first team head coach. The Frenchman has signed a contract for two seasons until 30th June 2024. Known for his tactical expertise and player management, Christophe Galtier has also won prestigious individual awards such as the best Ligue 1 manager award at the Trophées UNFP on three occasions. The 55-year-old former defender has become one of the most recognised and experienced coaches in French football,” read the statement.

Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce that Christophe Galtier has been appointed as first team head coach.



The Frenchman has signed a contract for two seasons until 30th June 2024. ❤️💙 https://t.co/ZXrhfGrJir — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 5, 2022