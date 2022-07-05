Manisha Kalyan and Dangmei Grace get selected into foreign clubs

Yesterday at 7:03 PM
Manisha Kalyan, a midfielder for the Indian women's football team, has agreed to a two-year deal with Apollon Ladies FC of Cyprus, according to a tweet from her former team. Kalyan will make history by joining the team and becoming the first Indian to compete in the UEFA Women's Champions League.
On August 18, the Cypriot team will face Riga FC of Latvia in the Round 1 qualifying match for the UEFA Women's Champions League. After securing her spot in the senior national squad in 2021, Kalyan earned the AIFF Emerging Player award. Kalyan, who is from the Punjabi area of Hoshiarpur, joined India through its age-group teams.
The 20-year-old has four goals for the Indian team, the best of which came in a November 2021 match against Brazil. Moving to Europe should help her develop as a player even more. Dangmei Grace, a senior teammate of Kalyan, has signed a six-month contract to play for FC Nasaf Qarshi in Uzbekistan.
Grace, who has been a member of the senior national squad since 2013, played for Gokulam Kerala FC in the Hero Indian Women's League. She will now spend a little amount of time in Uzbekistan. “Like with every player, it was a dream to play abroad, a dream that is about to be realized now. I am very excited,” Grace told Hindustan Times in an interview.
“I have not spoken to the head coach yet but I am guessing Nasaf’s style will be different from what we had at GKFC. Fitting in would be my first priority,” she added. Grace, a Manipur native, grew up watching Indian football icon Bem Bem Devi and was named AIFF Emerging Player of the Year in 2019.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.