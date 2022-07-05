ISL 2022-23 | Chennaiyin FC sign Lijo Francis and Jockson Dhas on two-year deal

Dhas, on the other hand, began his professional career with the Lions in 2019 and has made 32 appearances so far. He has scored two goals and provided three assists. Interestingly, both of his goals came while playing as a centre-forward. He was also featured in one AFC Cup game for Chennai City. “I’m so excited to play for Chennaiyin FC, a club from my hometown, in front of the Tamil Nadu fans. I will give my best for these fans and this team,” Dhas said.