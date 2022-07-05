Dream of coming to Manchester United has come true and it's wonderful, admits Tyrell Malacia

Soon-to-be Manchester United player Tyrell Malacia has revealed that he enjoyed a fruitful conversation with Erik ten Hag while acknowledging that Robin Van Persie played a huge role in influencing the move. Malacia will join United in the coming days after completing his medical on Monday.

Tyrell Malacia joined Feyenoord's youth system at the age of nine and gradually made his way up through the ranks before making his senior breakthrough with the team in the 2017-18 season. The Dutch defender has put on a slew of impressive performances for the Dutch club in domestic and European competitions.

The defender was key for Feyenoord last season as they went all the way to the finals of the Europa Conference League although they were unable to avoid an agonizing defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt. Malacia put on a splendid performance in the finals and was named in the UEFA Europa Conference League Team of the Season for his performances throughout the prestige competition.

The left-back is set to complete a transfer to Manchester United after the English side hijacked Olympique Lyon’s bid to lure the defender to France. The 22-year-old completed a medical on Monday as the deal nears completion within the coming days. Malacia spoke about the effect Erik ten Hag and Robin Van Persie had in his decision to move to United.

“I always followed Manchester United because Robin van Persie played there as a Feyenoord player. That's why I got a feeling about that. In the youth of Feyenoord we played a youth tournament at United and I said: I will come back here one day. That has come true and that is of course wonderful!" Malacia told De Telegraaf

“Mr Ten Hag is a very good trainer and also a warm person, so I had a good conversation with him and I have a good feeling with him. That's important, because if all goes well, we'll work together for years. I'm looking forward because I think I can learn a lot from him, he makes players who want to work hard better,” he added.