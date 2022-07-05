Cristiano Ronaldo to Bayern Munich would be sexy, claims Lothar Matthaus
Today at 1:32 PM
Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus has asserted that his former side should sign Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Robert Lewandowski if they come to the conclusion that the Portuguese forward is able to keep up with the physical standards. Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United this summer.
Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United from Juventus for his second spell at the club after leaving the Manchester club in 2009 to fulfill his dream of playing for Real Madrid. The Portuguese international was a bright spark in a lackluster United side last season as he scored 24 goals and registered three assists across all competitions. Ronaldo’s industrious form was not enough to turn around the English side’s turbulent form over the course of the campaign
United recorded their worst ever points tally and finished with a goal differential of zero as they finished sixth in the season as the Red Devils rounded off a miserable campaign. New United boss Erik ten Hag will have his work cut out for him as he aims to improve the club’s standings and displays on the pitch. The Dutch manager will have to do without the presence of the five-time Ballon d’Or as the 37-year-old has expressed his desire to leave the club as he wished to play in the Champions League.
The Manchester club are insistent that Ronaldo will fulfill the second year of his current deal at the club although the Portuguese attacker’s agent Jorge Mendes has been courting interest from other clubs. Former Bayern captain Matthaus has admitted that he would love to see Ronaldo replace Robert Lewandowski if the Pole leaves the club.
"Ronaldo to Bayern would be sexy! At least you should think through the options and play through them once. If you at Bayern are of the opinion that Cristiano Ronaldo is still physically able to really help for a year or two and that you can invest the transfer fee generated for Lewandowski more or less one-to-one in the Portuguese megastar, I would think about it,” Matthaus said in a column with Sky Germany.
