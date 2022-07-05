Cristiano Ronaldo to Bayern Munich would be sexy, claims Lothar Matthaus

United recorded their worst ever points tally and finished with a goal differential of zero as they finished sixth in the season as the Red Devils rounded off a miserable campaign. New United boss Erik ten Hag will have his work cut out for him as he aims to improve the club’s standings and displays on the pitch. The Dutch manager will have to do without the presence of the five-time Ballon d’Or as the 37-year-old has expressed his desire to leave the club as he wished to play in the Champions League.