Convinced I made right choice to sign for AS Roma this summer, proclaims Nemanja Matic

New AS Roma signing Nemanja Matic believes that he has made the right choice by signing for the Serie A side and reuniting with former boss Jose Mourinho again. The 33-year-old left Manchester United on a free transfer at the end of the 2021/22 season and signed a one-year deal with Roma.

Ever since his move to Manchester United, a lot was expected from Nemanja Matic, especially after the Serbian’s success at Chelsea. However, while he initially thrived at the club, age and other factors caught up to the now 33-year-old and he struggled to impose himself on games. But despite that, the midfielder continued to be a key part of the squad with them struggling to replace him.

However, after five years at Old Trafford, Matic opted to leave on a free transfer and has since signed for AS Roma despite interest from all across Europe. It has many fans and critics alike believing that it’s the wrong move for the midfielder but Matic admitted that he is “convinced I made the right choice”. Not only that, the Serbian added that he “wanted a new experience” and believes that Roma will offer him that while also reuniting him with Jose Mourinho.

“After eight-and-a-half years [in England] I wanted a new experience. Roma is an important challenge, Serie A as well. I could have stayed in the Premier League, but I decided to try things out in Italy. There are so many clubs, it’s a great league. I’m convinced I made the right choice. Revolution at Manchester United? They haven’t won a title for several years, they’ll definitely improve and I wish them the best,” Matic said, reported Goal.

“It’s hard to say then what will happen, but I was very happy there. It’s normal after playing so many years at Manchester United to have so many offers, but I wanted Roma and I wanted to reunite with Mourinho. It’s true that I had a couple of alternatives, but I’m convinced I made the right choice.”

The 33-year-old has followed Mourinho from Chelsea to Manchester United and has thrived more often than not under the Portuguese boss. However, even then, Matic admitted that his goal right now is to surpass Frank Lampard’s appearance record under Mourinho which sits at 215. That is despite the fact that Matic has only signed a one-year contract and sits at 159 appearances.

“With Mourinho we know each other well and I am happy to find him here. I’m here for him, but I’m happy to be part of this great club, it’s attractive for players and it was for me. I am trying to beat Lampard as the player with the most appearances under Mourinho. I think the team has great quality players with youngsters who can be important in the future. I can’t wait to start,” he added.