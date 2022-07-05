Barcelona confirm Andreas Christensen signing on a free transfer

Christensen returned to Chelsea and established himself as one of their most important players as he made 160 appearances for the Premier League side while scoring two goals and two assists across all competitions. The 26-year-old has helped the Blues claim one Champions League and one Europa League among other trophies during his time at the club. Chelsea and Christensen were engaged in contract negotiations throughout the course of the 2021-22 season although both parties failed to reach an agreement.