Barcelona confirm Andreas Christensen signing on a free transfer
Today at 1:30 PM
Barcelona have confirmed that they have completed the signing of defender Andreas Christensen on a free transfer after the centreback ran down his contract to end his tenure with Chelsea. The Danish defender has penned a lucrative four-year contract until 2026 with the Catalan club.
Andreas Christensen signed for Chelsea in the summer of 2012 and went on to make his senior breakthrough for the side in the 2014-15 season. The Danish defender was sent out on a two-year loan to Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2015 to aid his development and the Denmark international cemented his status as one of the best performers in the league for the German club.
Christensen returned to Chelsea and established himself as one of their most important players as he made 160 appearances for the Premier League side while scoring two goals and two assists across all competitions. The 26-year-old has helped the Blues claim one Champions League and one Europa League among other trophies during his time at the club. Chelsea and Christensen were engaged in contract negotiations throughout the course of the 2021-22 season although both parties failed to reach an agreement.
Christensen’s contract with the English club expired in June and Barcelona have moved quickly to add the defender to their ranks. The Catalan club confirmed the arrivals of Franck Kessie and the defender with the duo having their release clause set at €500 million. Christensen has signed a four-year deal at the club as Xavi Hernandez bolsters his defensive options ahead of next season.
“Barcelona and Andreas Bødtker Christensen have reached an agreement for the player to join the Club after his contract with Chelsea FC came to an end. The player will sign a contract until 30 June 2026 and his buy out clause will be set at 500 million euros,” read the statement.
Welcome to Barcelona, Andreas Christensen! pic.twitter.com/mHy0sO9FvK— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 4, 2022
