Reports | Manchester City and Manchester United to compete for Serge Gnabry signing
Yesterday at 4:38 PM
According to reports from The Daily Mail, Manchester City and Manchester United are set to battle it out for Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry with the Manchester clubs looking to bring the winger to the Premier League. The German winger and Bayern have reached a deadlock in contract negotiations.
Bayern Munich signed Serge Gnabry in the summer of 2017 by activating a €8 million in his contract with Werder Bremen. The German club pulled off one of the best coups in the history of the club with the former Arsenal winger delivering the goods on a consistent basis with the Bavarian club. The German star has made 171 appearances for the Bavarian club while scoring 64 goals and registering 40 assists across all competitions. Gnabry has been instrumental in helping Munich secure four Bundesliga titles, two DFB-Pokal Cups and one Champions League trophy among other trophies during his stint at the club.
The German winger is in the last year of his deal at the Allianz Arena and a contract has been offered by Bayern although an agreement between both parties hasn’t materialized leading to links of a move away for the 26-year-old. According to reports from The Daily Mail, Manchester City and Manchester United have entered the race to seal the signature of the German with other clubs also in the mix. Cristiano Ronaldo has asked for a departure from the Red Devils while the departures of Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard have left a dearth of attacking options in the squad.
Manchester City have sanctioned the sale of Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal while they remain in talks with Chelsea over the transfer of Raheem Sterling and will look to sign Gnabry to replace their outgoings. Arsenal and Chelsea are reported to have retained an interest in the German international although they aren’t interested in getting into a bidding war. City and United will have no issues with approving the winger’s wage demands and both Manchester clubs will intensity their efforts to sign the 26-year-old in the coming days.
