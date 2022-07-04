Reports | Manchester City and Manchester United to compete for Serge Gnabry signing

The German winger is in the last year of his deal at the Allianz Arena and a contract has been offered by Bayern although an agreement between both parties hasn’t materialized leading to links of a move away for the 26-year-old. According to reports from The Daily Mail, Manchester City and Manchester United have entered the race to seal the signature of the German with other clubs also in the mix. Cristiano Ronaldo has asked for a departure from the Red Devils while the departures of Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard have left a dearth of attacking options in the squad.