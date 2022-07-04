Reports | Christian Eriksen verbally agrees to three year contract with Manchester United
Yesterday at 5:15 PM
According to the Athletic, Christian Eriksen has verbally agreed to sign a three year contract with Manchester United this summer. The 30-year-old midfielder spent the last six months at Brentford and thrived for the London side, contributing to five goals in eleven Premier League appearances.
Following his cardiac arrest last summer, few expected Christian Eriksen to be back playing football less than six months later but that’s exactly what the Danish midfielder did. Despite having mutually agreed to leave Inter Milan, the Dane signed for Brentford in January of 2022 and the move came with a lot of trepidation. However, the 30-year-old played a key role for the Bees, contributing to five goals as they survived their battle against relegation, losing just three games that Eriksen started.
But the midfielder only signed a six-month contract with Brentford and since that has expired, reports have linked Eriksen with a move to Manchester United and Tottenham. Not only that, the Bees are in the race as well but the Athletic has reported that Eriksen has verbally agreed to a three-year deal with Manchester United. The Red Devils have been looking for a midfielder versatile enough to play backup to Bruno Fernandes while also playing in a more central role, something that Eriksen is perfect for.
However, the report has indicated that while personal terms are already done and dusted, it’s medical that remains a significant hurdle for the Dane especially given the health issues he has suffered in the past. The 30-year-old has an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator fitted into him which was why he couldn’t continue playing in Italy although despite that, United believe that the move will sail through.
