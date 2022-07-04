Reports | AC Milan in talks with Aston Villa over potential €30 million move for Douglas Luiz
Yesterday at 6:07 PM
According to Goal, AC Milan have opened talks with Aston Villa over a €30 million move for Douglas Luiz this summer with the Rossoneri keen on signing him. The midfielder has only one year left on his current contract and has yet to sign an extension with the Villians open to letting him leave.
While he signed for Aston Villa in the summer of 2019, few expected Douglas Luiz to do well for the club but the Brazilian has established himself as a first-team star for the club since. In the three seasons since his move, Luiz has become a key part of both Dean Smith and now Steven Gerrard’s squads with his skill-set a highly rated one for the club. However, with only one year left on his contract, the 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away and is yet to sign an extension.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
But reports have indicated that Villa are open to selling the 24-year-old as they want to cash in on the 24-year-old’s form and ability before it becomes too late. It has been seen at Goal report that AC Milan are the frontrunners for his signature and the Rossoneri have already opened talks over a move for Luiz this summer. The two parties are in discussions over a potential €30 million move and Luiz’s representatives reportedly believe that an agreement could be reached.
However, if no move materializes then Luiz believes that he could leave on a free transfer after January 1st although Goal has further reported that Aston Villa are keen on getting a fee. So much so, that the club are willing to lower their asking price to cash in and get a deal over the line. That reportedly appeals to AC Milan as they are looking to bring in at least three more players in this summer.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.