Reports | AC Milan in talks with Aston Villa over potential €30 million move for Douglas Luiz

While he signed for Aston Villa in the summer of 2019, few expected Douglas Luiz to do well for the club but the Brazilian has established himself as a first-team star for the club since. In the three seasons since his move, Luiz has become a key part of both Dean Smith and now Steven Gerrard’s squads with his skill-set a highly rated one for the club. However, with only one year left on his contract, the 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away and is yet to sign an extension.