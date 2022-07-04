Can never say never but I will go back to Premier League one day, reveals Paul Mitchel
Yesterday at 5:51 PM
AS Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell has admitted that he is open to coming back to the Premier League one day but added that he is enjoying working at Monaco right now. The recruitment chief has been heavily linked with a move to both Manchester United and Chelsea but is set to stay in France.
Over the years, few people have become as popular and famous for their role as Paul Mitchell has with the former Tottenham and Southampton chief thriving in his current role at Monaco. The sporting director played a key role, while in England, in recruiting the likes of Heung-Min Son, Dele Alli and a few others but also changed the atmosphere and attitude around the club. That is exactly what Mitchell has done at Monaco as well, with them transforming the team both on and off the field.
That combined with the 40-year-old’s ability to find the right players, managers and other staff has seen him heavily linked with a move to both Manchester United and Chelsea this summer. However, while Monaco have already confirmed that Mitchell will be staying for the season, the 40-year-old himself admitted the same as well. Not only that, Mitchell also revealed that he does want to go back to England and the Premier League but somewhere in the near future and not now.
“If there is speculation with the size of organisations that you mention, it can only be seen as a positive for myself and for Monaco. It shows we are doing a good job and disturbing the market in a good way. You can never say never. I am from England and one day - I am still relatively a young man - I will go back to the Premier League and to friends and family back there as well,” Mitchell said, reported the Athletic.
“I am still enjoying my work, and while agreements are still in place with the majority shareholder here and the processes of working are still in place, I suspect I am still going to be here. I see it as a great reflection not only of me but the people working here that brands like that are mentioned in the same sentence as myself.”
