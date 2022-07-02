Mohamed Salah is already a Liverpool legend and will still score goals, exclaims Jamie Carragher

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has likened Mohamed Salah to Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of fitness and conditioning while admitting that the Egyptian is already a Reds legend who will finish his time at the club as one of their best ever players. Salah signed a three-year contract on Friday.

Mohamed Salah has enhanced his reputation by establishing himself as one of the best players in European football since joining Liverpool in 2017. The former Chelsea winger’s prolificacy and trickery have made him a nightmare for several opposition defenders over the years. Rumors surfaced on whether the Egyptian will continue to do so with the Merseyside club due to a contractual dispute.

The Egyptian winger’s previous deal was set to expire next year with the club and the player’s camp finding it difficult to agree on new terms. It looked like the 30-year-old was set to leave Liverpool for greener pastures for a better financial package this summer although the Egyptian has committed a U-turn on his future.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

Salah penned a new three-year deal with the English giants as he is set to stay at the club until 2025. It has been reported that the Egyptian superstar will earn £350,000 a week, making him the highest-paid player in the club's history. Former Liverpool defender Carragher praised the Egyptian for making the decision to stay put at the club and backed him to replicate his goalscoring numbers over the course of his contract.

“Lots of Liverpool fans over the last few months were kind of resigned to the fact that Salah might see out the last 12 months of his contract. I think everyone is just delighted Salah has signed and fingers crossed he produces over the next three years what he has produced over the last five years and I am sure that he can,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

"The way he looks after himself, I think he can be like a Cristiano Ronaldo, still getting goals in the Premier League. Salah is already a Liverpool legend. Salah will finish his time in the top five or six players ever to have played for the club," he added.