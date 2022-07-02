Have no doubt Mohamed Salah’s best years are yet to come, reveals Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp expressed his delight over Mohamed Salah extending his tenure at Anfield after the Egyptian winger signed a new three-year contract with the club thus putting all end to transfer speculation linking him with a move away. The Egyptian’s previous contract expired next summer.

Mohamed Salah signed for Liverpool in the summer of 2017 and has gone on to cement his status as one of the best attackers in the world since his arrival in England. The Egyptian was instrumental for the Reds this season in their quest for a historic quadruple but fell short of the final hurdle as they lost the Premier League title and Champions League trophy to Manchester City and Real Madrid respectively.

Despite the underwhelming end to mark the final few weeks of the footballing calendar, Salah scored 31 goals and registered 16 assists across all competitions to mark a milestone season in his playing career. The Egyptian skipper’s marvelous performances have made him one of the favorites to lift the Ballon d’Or award at the end of the year although rumours had surfaced that Salah was looking to leave Liverpool after being in a contractual dispute over financial terms.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

The former Roma star put an end to all speculation when he signed a three-year contract on Friday which will see the Egyptian grace the Premier League until 2025. Liverpool manager Klopp praised Salah and talked up the impact he could still have at the side in the future.

“This is a special treat for our supporters to enjoy their weekend even more. It has taken a little time but that’s absolutely OK and the best things are always worth waiting for anyway. Mo is one of the best players in the world,” Klopp told the club’s website.

“I have no doubt Mo’s best years are still to come. And that’s saying something, because the first five seasons here have been the stuff of legend. Fitness-wise, he’s a machine. He works hard on it and he gets his rewards. His ability and his skill level gets higher each season,” he added.