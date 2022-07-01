With my ability I want to start scoring more goals, reveals Declan Rice
Today at 2:34 PM
West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has outlined his ambitions of improving his goalscoring record by scoring 10 goals every season and acknowledged that he has the ability to make his dream come to fruition. The English midfielder scored five goals for the Hammers last season across all competitions.
Declan Rice joined the West Ham youth academy at the age of 14 and he progressed through the ranks quickly before making his senior breakthrough in 2017. The English midfielder has proven himself to be one of West Ham’s most important players in recent seasons with the 23-year-old proving his prowess at the base of midfield.
The England international has made 192 appearances while scoring nine goals and nine assists across all competitions for the Hammers. The defensive midfielder has been praised for his defensive abilities and passing prowess as he has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.
Rice is the subject of interest of several elite European clubs although West Ham have stuck a €150 million price tag on him to ward off interest. The West Ham star has been criticized for his poor goalscoring numbers despite operating as a defensive midfielder and Rice has agreed with suggestions that he could improve his scoring record.
“With my ability, I want to start scoring more goals. I’ve got five this year, but that’s still not enough. I should be hitting 10 every season. I feel like that’s a goal for me that I should be able to hit. There’s always a part of my game that I’m trying to improve. My defensive abilities, that I’m really good at, I can still get better. You could always come up against a top player that exposes that, and then you’ve got to be able to go again and improve,” Rice told GOAL.
