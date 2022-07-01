Tottenham confirm they've signed Richarlison from Everton for reported £60 million fee

Tottenham Hotspurs have confirmed that they have completed the signing of Brazilian attacker Richarlison from Everton for an initial fee of £50 million plus £10 million in add-ons if certain clauses are achieved. The Brazilian has signed a five-year deal with the side through to the summer of 2027.

Richarlison has been one of the standout players in the Premier League since joining Everton in the summer of 2018. The Brazilian has proven his worth to the Merseyside club as he has registered double digits in goals across all competitions in all the seasons he has featured. The 25-year-old was pivotal in Everton’s quest to retain their Premier League status last season as he scored decisive goals in the final gameweeks of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Brazilian was earmarked for bigger and brighter things this summer with several clubs lining up in front of the queue to seal a deal for the Everton attacker. Tottenham, Chelsea, and Arsenal were all interested in signing the Brazil international with Tottenham winning the race to secure the signing. It is understood that Chelsea made a last-ditch effort to sign the attacker but the London club have gotten the deal across the line to prevent any surprises.

Richarlison has signed a five-year deal with Antonio Conte’s side as he looks to bolster his attacking options. The former Watford striker will provide competition and cover for the likes of Heung Min Son, Harry Kane, and Dejan Kulusevski as Spurs attempt to juggle between domestic and European competitions next term. Richarlison is Spurs’ fourth signing of the summer with more transfers expected to be completed within the club before the end of the summer transfer window.

Spurs released a statement confirming the signing on their club website.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of Richarlison from Everton, subject to a work permit. The Brazilian international has signed a contract with us until 2027. Richarlison, 25, has made 173 Premier League appearances to date, scoring 48 goals, during spells at Watford and Everton since making the switch from Fluminense in August, 2017," read the statement.

