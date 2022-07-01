Reports | West Ham hopeful of convincing Jesse Lingard to join the club

Jesse Lingard joined Manchester United 's youth academy at the age of seven and progressed through the age groups before making his senior breakthrough under then manager Louis Van Gaal. The English midfielder played an influential role under the Dutch manager and his successor Jose Mourinho although he was unable to cement a spot under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The United star joined West Ham United on loan in January 2021 and played a decisive role with the Hammers until the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

The 29-year-old contributed to nine goals and five assists in 16 games during his loan spell as West Ham secured a Europa League spot. The English star was unable to cement a starting position after making a comeback to United ahead of the 2021-22 season and has left the club as a free agent. According to reports from Sky Sports, West Ham have made an offer to the 29-year-old in order to bring him back to the London Stadium as they look to bolster their attacking options.

The Hammers remain hopeful that Lingard will sign for the club although the United academy product has several offers on the table with clubs such as Newcastle and Leicester in the mix for the attacker. The England international will hope to cement his spot in the England squad under Gareth Southgate for the upcoming 2022 World Cup by impressing with his new club. It is understood that Lingard will survey all his options and sign for the right club in the upcoming weeks.