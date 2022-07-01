Reports | Paris Saint-Germain set €50 million asking price for Presnel Kimpembe

Having already lost both Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger, reports have indicated that Chelsea ’s main aim this summer is to reinforce their defense ahead of the 2022/23 season. But so far, the Blues are yet to make any new signings although the club have been linked with a catalogue of some of Europe’s best defenders. That list includes Jules Kounde, Matthijs de Ligt and a few other stars although recent reports have revealed that the Stamford Bridge side have turned their eye to Paris.

While they have been linked with a move for Neymar, Chelsea are also looking at moves for both Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe this summer. However, while PSG consider Marquinhos untouchable, FootMercato has reported that the Parisians are open to letting Kimpembe leave. The French international has been a key figure for the club ever since his debut in 2015 but the report has revealed that should any suitor submit at least a €50 million bid, then PSG will let him leave.

The 26-year-old does have two years left on his current contract and has grown in stature since his debut which has attracted attention from both Juventus and Chelsea. However, while the Blues’ top target is De Ligt, a move for the Dutchman could see the Old Lady replace him with Kimpembe. But if they are priced out or Juventus simply refuse to let De Ligt leave, then FootMercato has reported that the French defender is said to be a close second on the Blues’ shortlist.