Reports | Neymar considering leaving Paris Saint-Germain with club open to selling him
Today at 4:30 PM
According to ESPN, Neymar is seriously considering leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer after learning that the club are open to selling him. The Brazilian has five years left on his current contract and has been heavily linked with a move away from Paris as PSG look to overhaul their squad.
Ever since his move to Paris Saint-Germain, few players have been criticized and chastised more than Neymar with the Brazilian struggling to replicate his immense success at Barcelona in Paris. That is despite having the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Marco Verratti, Lionel Messi and a few others playing alongside him with the team struggling to do well. However, as PSG look to move in a new direction, reports have indicated that the club’s record signing could depart to help fund the overhaul.
However, while no move has materialized as of yet, the 30-year-old does have five years left on his current contract with the club after a one year extension kicked in on the 1st of July. That combined with reports that revealed Neymar has no intentions of leaving has further hurt the Brazilian’s chances of leaving. Yet despite that, ESPN has now reported that the forward is now considering leaving the club this summer after he learnt that PSG are overly keen on letting him go.
The report has revealed that contact has already been made with the clubs that can afford him including Chelsea with their new owners still looking for that marquee star. Not only that, the Blues have already started a charm offensive with Thiago Silva asking Neymar to join them. But ESPN has also reported that any move will need to see Neymar’s suitor not just match PSG’s, at the moment unknown, asking price but also the 30-year-old’s incredible wage packet, which currently sits at around €43 million gross annually without bonuses.
