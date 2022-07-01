Reports | Neymar considering leaving Paris Saint-Germain with club open to selling him

However, while no move has materialized as of yet, the 30-year-old does have five years left on his current contract with the club after a one year extension kicked in on the 1st of July. That combined with reports that revealed Neymar has no intentions of leaving has further hurt the Brazilian’s chances of leaving. Yet despite that, ESPN has now reported that the forward is now considering leaving the club this summer after he learnt that PSG are overly keen on letting him go.