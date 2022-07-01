Reports | Manchester United’s deal to sign Tyrell Malacia on hold because of complications
According to the Athletic, Manchester United’s move for Feyenoord defender Tyrell Malacia has been put on hold for now because of some issues surrounding the starlet’s representation. The 22-year-old is set to sign for the Red Devils in a move worth around €17 million including add-ons.
While Manchester United are still in negotiations with Barcelona over a deal for Frenkie de Jong, the Red Devils are still looking to sign new players having lost more than a few this summer. However, the club are yet to get any deal underway although reports have indicated that a deal for Tyrell Malacia is inching closer towards fruition. But even that has halted now despite the fact that United and Feyenoord have an agreement in place over a €17 million deal including add-ons.
However, the Athletic has reported that the deal has been stalled because of an issue with Malacia’s representatives as they don’t have the right authorisation. The 22-year-old is reportedly keen on a move to Old Trafford but personal terms are yet to be put in place which is why the move is on hold for now. The report has indicated that Malacia’s intermediary is the issue behind the halt as they haven’t been authorised to conduct the deal which has complicated the move.
There is also a concern that it could affect a move for Frenkie de Jong as the duo share the same agent in Ali Dursun but the Athletic has reported that United are still confident over a deal for the Barcelona midfielder. The two parties have already come to an agreement over a €85 million fee for the 25-year-old although personal terms still need to be put in place.
