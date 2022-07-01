Reports | Manchester United’s deal to sign Tyrell Malacia on hold because of complications

However, the Athletic has reported that the deal has been stalled because of an issue with Malacia’s representatives as they don’t have the right authorisation. The 22-year-old is reportedly keen on a move to Old Trafford but personal terms are yet to be put in place which is why the move is on hold for now. The report has indicated that Malacia’s intermediary is the issue behind the halt as they haven’t been authorised to conduct the deal which has complicated the move.