Reports | City Football Group closing in on deal to buy Serie B club Palermo

However, while no deal is done yet, the CFG are closing in on an agreement with Palermo’s current owners with both parties confident of getting things over the line. Furthermore, the club still continue to attract crowds of over 30,000 on the regular which has further attracted City Football Group as they believe that will only rise. Goal has also reported that the group will spend between €12 million and €13 million for about 80% of the club’s shares which would make them a major shareholder in the club.