Reports | Chelsea set to step up talks to sign Ousmane Dembele on a free transfer

It hasn’t gone according to plan for Dembele at Barcelona as he has failed to deliver on his potential due to disciplinary issues and injuries hindering his spell with the Blaugrana. Dembele’s contract with Barcelona expired at the end of June and the winger is available on a free transfer. According to reports from GOAL, Chelsea will look to make an official approach to the World Cup winner’s entourage as they aim to lure the winger to Stamford Bridge ahead of next season.