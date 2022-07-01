Reports | Chelsea set to step up talks to sign Ousmane Dembele on a free transfer
Today at 3:33 PM
According to reports from GOAL, Chelsea will now intensify talks with Ousmane Dembele’s camp over signing for the London club on a free transfer after the French winger’s contract with Barcelona expired in June. The Frenchman also has an offer on the table from Barcelona over an extension.
Ousmane Dembele signed for Barcelona in the summer of 2017 as the Spanish club looked to usher in a new era after the departure of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain in a sensational world-record move. The French winger had proven his capabilities at the top level of football during his solitary season with Borussia Dortmund. The Catalan club looked to ensure their future by bringing in the exciting winger for €105 million.
It hasn’t gone according to plan for Dembele at Barcelona as he has failed to deliver on his potential due to disciplinary issues and injuries hindering his spell with the Blaugrana. Dembele’s contract with Barcelona expired at the end of June and the winger is available on a free transfer. According to reports from GOAL, Chelsea will look to make an official approach to the World Cup winner’s entourage as they aim to lure the winger to Stamford Bridge ahead of next season.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
Thomas Tuchel had worked with Dembele during their time together at Dortmund and the German coach will hope to bring the best out of the winger in London. It is understood that Barcelona are still trying to convince the star to extend his tenure at the club and have submitted an offer to Dembele.
If Dembele resigns now with the Spanish club it will count as a new signing which will further complicate their financial difficulties off the pitch. It is understood that personal terms will not prove to be a roadblock in getting a deal done between Chelsea and the player. The 25-year-old will make a decision on his future in the coming weeks.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.