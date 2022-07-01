Hope Fabio Vieira succeeds like all the Portuguese players out there, claims Bruno Fernandes
Today at 4:25 PM
Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes wants to see Arsenal new boy Fabio Vieira succeed in England as he believes that Portuguese players have what it takes to do so. The 22-year-old signed for the North Londoners this summer in a £30 million move from Porto after an excellent 2021/22 season.
While there have been more than a few Portuguese players that have done well in the Premier League, not every one has thrived in the English top tier. The latest examples see Fabio Vieira, Franscio Trincao, Vitinha, and a few others struggling to cope while Bruno Fernandes is an excellent example of someone doing well. However, in light of Arsenal’s shock move for Fabio Vieira, many fans are hoping that the 22-year-old follows Fernandes’ path more than the others.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
This comes despite the fact that the midfielder enjoyed an excellent 2021/22 season with Porto and even won the Liga Nos title with the club. But in light of that, Bruno Fernandes himself admitted that he wants to see Vieira succeed in England and “welcomes all Portuguese players who go abroad”. Not only that, the Manchester United attacker admitted that they have to “start valuing what is” theirs and thus he wants to see Portuguese players do well.
“I welcome all Portuguese players who go abroad, I hope he can shine to the fullest, except against me. Fabio has a lot of quality and has been demonstrating that, whether in the Porto side or in the Under-21s, he has had good numbers and good performances. I hope he succeeds like all the Portuguese out there. We have to start valuing what is ours and I hope that Fabio manages to be as good as possible,” Fernandes said, reported Goal.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.