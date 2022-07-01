Hope Fabio Vieira succeeds like all the Portuguese players out there, claims Bruno Fernandes

While there have been more than a few Portuguese players that have done well in the Premier League, not every one has thrived in the English top tier. The latest examples see Fabio Vieira, Franscio Trincao, Vitinha, and a few others struggling to cope while Bruno Fernandes is an excellent example of someone doing well. However, in light of Arsenal’s shock move for Fabio Vieira, many fans are hoping that the 22-year-old follows Fernandes’ path more than the others.