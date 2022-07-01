Don’t think Richarlison would get into Arsenal starting XI, insists Jack Wilshere
Today at 4:29 PM
Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere has claimed that he believes that Richarlison would not get into the Arsenal starting team if he had signed for the Gunners while admitting that the Brazilian needs to come good on his potential. Richarlison is set to join Tottenham from Everton this summer.
Richarlison has established himself as one of the best attackers in the Premier League since arriving at Everton in the summer of 2018 for a reported fee of £35 million. The Brazilian has made 152 appearances for the Toffees while scoring 53 goals and 14 appearances across all competitions. The Brazilian winger was instrumental for the Merseyside club last season as he scored some decisive goals in the final few game weeks of the season to keep Everton in the Premier League amidst a relegation battle.
The Brazil international is set to move onto greener pastures in the current summer transfer window as Spurs have completed a transfer for Richarlison today. Antonio Conte had earmarked the Brazilian as the ideal signing to reinforce his attacking options and the Everton star’s versatility is seen as an important trait for the Italian manager ahead of next season.
Former Arsenal midfielder Wilshere has asserted that Richarlison will improve the London club’s squad although he isn’t convinced the Brazilian would get into the starting lineup of his former side.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
“I think he improves the squad, definitely… he gives them something different. I wouldn’t say I’m gutted [he’s not signed for Arsenal]. He’s 25, so not young. There comes a point where you’re going to have to turn that potential into something but to be fair if any one can do it, it’s Antonio Conte. I wouldn’t say I’m devastated as an Arsenal fan but he could be one to watch, he could be really good although I don’t think he gets in the XI[for Arsenal],” Wilshere told talkSPORT.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.