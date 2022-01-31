Winning Champions League is special but now it’s about winning it again, proclaims Christian Pulisic

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic believes that the Blues have what it takes to win the Champions League again this term and they want to just go out and show the world that. The American also added that it hasn’t really sunk in for him, that the Blues actually won the trophy last season.

After a horrid opening six months to their 2020/21 season, few expected Chelsea to go on and win the Champions League. But after sacking Frank Lampard and replacing him with Thomas Tuchel, the German transformed the team and lead them all the way to the final. However, while Manchester City proved to be tough opponents on the night, the Blues scrapped their way to the trophy and lifted their second Champions League crown.

However, despite their up and downtime this season, many believe that Chelsea have what it takes to repeat the trick and Christian Pulisic has reiterated that fact. The American admitted that while winning the trophy last year was “extremely special”, their focus is now on doing it again. He also added that they believe they can win and are happy with where the club are at.

"When you think back to last year, it’s extremely special and makes you proud, but now it’s about winning it again this year. It definitely makes us hungry for more this year now and we want to feel that again. I think we're really happy with where the club is at,” Pulisic said, reported Goal.

“We just want to go out and we want to win, and that is something this club is all about. It’s special and winning that Champions League really showed that."

Chelsea lifting the Champions League trophy last season came out of nowhere with many shocked that the Blues beat both the Madrid giants and a few others on their way to the final. So much so, that Pulisic admitted that it is yet to sink in for him that they actually won the trophy. He also revealed that it was a tough win as they weren’t able to celebrate with the fans but the night was still "incredible".

"Halfway through the season, if we’d heard that we’d win the Champions League, I don't think anyone would have believed you. It was such an incredible experience. It was special to be able to celebrate with my team-mates. Obviously, that night was incredible.

"The next day, the times we were in with Covid and everything, it was kind of hard because we weren't really able to celebrate too much with our fans. I actually flew back to the US almost the next day as I had another tournament I was trying to win [Pulisic and the US succeeded, lifting the Gold Cup].

"So it was definitely an incredible celebration, an incredible first feeling but then, after that, you're kind of wondering what's next? It still like hasn't fully sunk in that we won the Champions League. It’s such a huge accomplishment,” he added.