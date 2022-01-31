We have to find best solution for both Barcelona and Ousmane Dembele, proclaims Gerard Pique
Today at 7:17 PM
Barcelona’s Gerard Pique believes that both the club and Ousmane Dembele need to find the right solution for both parties but admitted that the Frenchman is waiting to see what will happen. The Spaniard also added that he believes Erling Haaland is coming to the La Liga next summer.
With less than six months left on his current contract, Barcelona and Ousmane Dembele are at loggerheads as the Frenchman has refused to sign a new deal. That is despite reports indicating that the forward’s agent has told the La Liga giants that Dembele does want to stay and sign an extension with them. However, so far nothing has materialized with the 24-year-old marginalized by Xavi Hernandez and even dropped for one game.
But as reports and rumours continue to swirl around the situation, Gerard Pique believes that both parties need to come back to the table and find the best solution for both sides. The defender also admitted that there “is a lot of money at stake” and thus they need to sort everything out before it becomes an even bigger issue.
“I understand both sides. There is a lot of money at stake here. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion and defends their interests. We have to find the best solution for everyone. Before we started, I was reading about what might be going on but I don’t want to get into it. We asked him a few times but he does not want to get into it either, he is waiting to see what happens,” Pique told Ibai’s Twitch channel.
Not only that, Pique also opened up about Erling Haaland and revealed that he believes the Norwegian superstarlet is coming to the La Liga next summer. The 21-year-old has been linked with a move to both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid but Pique added that while he has no information about the move, he doesn’t believe both Kylian Mbappe and Haaland could play in the same team.
“I think Haaland is coming to La Liga. I want the best players with me. This is my opinion, not information. I don’t see Haaland and Mbappe playing in the same team. Having Haaland and Mbappe would be good for La Liga and football in general - but if I had to make a bet, I would say that they would not play in the same team. If they move from their clubs now, anyway,” he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.