We have to find best solution for both Barcelona and Ousmane Dembele, proclaims Gerard Pique

“I understand both sides. There is a lot of money at stake here. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion and defends their interests. We have to find the best solution for everyone. Before we started, I was reading about what might be going on but I don’t want to get into it. We asked him a few times but he does not want to get into it either, he is waiting to see what happens,” Pique told Ibai’s Twitch channel.