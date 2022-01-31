Brentford sign for former Tottenham and Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen

In a statement, Brentford have confirmed that they have signed Christian Eriksen as a free-agent to a contract until the end of the season. The 29-year-old hasn’t played football in over six months and has been training with former club Ajax, with their reverse side Jong Ajax earlier this month.

After collapsing on the field during Denmark’s first game at Euro 2020, many feared for Christian Eriksen’s life and career. But while the 29-year-old recovered and was fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator device (ICD) to prevent further episodes, it meant that his footballing career in Italy couldn’t continue. The Serie A rules prevent players with an ICD from playing and thus after months of problems, Inter mutually terminated the Dane’s contract.

However while Eriksen has since been training on his own, or with former clubs, reports in January indicated that the 29-year-old was in talks with Brentford over a potential move. That has now been confirmed with Eriksen signing for the Bees on a contract until the end of the season with an option for an additional year.

“Brentford FC can confirm the signing of Denmark international midfield player Christian Eriksen, subject to international clearance. The 29-year-old signed his contract after completing a medical assessment. He has signed until the end of the 2021/22 season,” reads the statement.

The move has stunned a few fans and critics alike, but it offers the Danish midfielder a chance to show the world that he still play at his best. That is exactly what Bees’ boss Thomas Frank believes and the Dane revealed that he is overjoyed to be coaching a player like Eriksen.

“I am looking forward to working with Christian again. It has been a while since I last coached him, and a lot has happened since then. Christian was 16 at the time and has become one of the best midfield players to appear in the Premier League. He has also won trophies all over Europe and become the star of the Danish national team,” Frank told Brentfordfc.com.

“We have taken an unbelievable opportunity to bring a World Class player to Brentford. He hasn’t trained with a team for seven months but has done a lot of work on his own. He is fit but we will need to get him match fit and I am looking forward to seeing him work with the players and staff to get back towards his highest level.

“At his best, Christian has the ability to dictate games of football. He can find the right passes and is a goal threat. He also has very, very good set piece delivery, both from corners and direct free kicks. He is a player you can find with the ball, and he will come up with a solution to the problem in front of him. Christian will also bring experience of top level football to the Club. I expect him to have an impact in the dressing room and at the Training Ground.”

