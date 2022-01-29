Very important to have academy players in squad as they have club DNA, proclaims Bastian Schweinsteiger
Today at 7:01 PM
Bastian Schweinsteiger believes that it’s very important for Manchester United to have academy players in their squad as they have the club’s DNA embedded into them. The former Red Devil also revealed that he thought Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard would make it at the club.
Few clubs have cultivated and produced as many youth academy stars as Manchester United have even if the Red Devils’ academy has dwindled over the last few years. But even then, the Red Devils current team is filled with youth products from Dean Henderson to Phil Jones, Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay and even Jesse Lingard. Together, they’ve formed a core for the club to build around even if they’ve struggled to perform this season.
But Bastian Schweinsteiger has stressed the importance of having academy players as a part of the squad and admitted that it’s important because they have the club DNA embedded in them. Not only that, the 2010 World Cup winner added that when he arrived at Old Trafford, he could feel that DNA all over the club and especially within their talented youth academy.
“Correct, they have the DNA. That’s very important. Not only for the connections in the squad but also for the players to feel ‘I’m a United player, I know what United means for me.’ You know sometimes it takes time for a player from abroad, when they get into a club, to feel the DNA of a club,” Schweinsteiger told Manutd.com.
“When I came to United, I could feel this DNA immediately; this love for the game, this love for playing for the club and to wear the emblem. I could feel that and I could even more feel that when I was talking to United supporters.”
