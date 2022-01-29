Transfer news and rumours LIVE UPDATES | Juventus sign Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic for €75 million

Welcome to our transfer coverage where we bring you all the latest reports, rumours, gossip, news, etc as clubs around Europe do their best in addressing their urgent needs and not so urgent needs. Stay tuned as the updates pour in through the chaos that is the January transfer window.

Juventus confirm that they have signed Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina

In a statement, Juventus have confirmed the news and rumours that they have signed 21-year-old Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina for a reported fee of €75 million. The forward becomes the club's first major acquisition this month and will sign a long term contract worth around €7 million a year.

"VLAHOVIC IS BIANCONERO! 20 goals in 24 appearances, between Serie A and Coppa Italia, in the first part of 2021/2022. And they become 41, in 64 appearances, if we add them to those of the 2020/2021 season," reads the statement.

"These are just a few numbers, which can be summed up in two words: total attacker. Or, if you prefer, Dušan Vlahovic, who is now officially Juventus. And what better time to become one than on his 22nd birthday?"

West Ham in talks with Marseille over loan moves for both Duje Caleta-Car and Bamba Dieng

According to 90min, West Ham and Olympique Marseille are in talks over a loan move for both defender Duje Caleta-Car and forward Bamba Dieng. The Hammers have been searching far and wide this month for defensive reinforcements but have struggled to find the right player.

Not only that, David Moyes confirmed, earlier this month, that the club are indeed looking to sign another forward to help out Michail Antonio with Dieng reportedly their choice.

AS Monaco to demand at least €80 million for Aurelien Tchouameni

Marca has reported that amidst serious interest from across Europe in highly rated midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, Monaco are have set his asking price at around €80 million as they believe they've got the upper hand. The 22-year-old has shone for the Ligue 1 club this season and has a contract until the summer of 2024.

However, his performances and talent has seen heavyweights like Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Manchester United and a few other clubs consider moves which is why Monaco have reportedly set such a steep asking price.

Olympique Lyon and Tottenham come to an agreement over loan move for Giovani Lo Celso

According to L'Equipe, Olympique Lyon have reached an agreement with Tottenham over a loan move for Giovani Lo Celso but the 25-year-old midfielder still needs to agree to the switch himself.

The Argentine has struggled for game-time this season under both Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte, and reportedly asked for a move away. The report has further indicated that Lyon will pay half of Lo Celso's wages for the next six months and that the move will not include an option to buy.

Luiz Diaz and Liverpool come to an agreement over personal terms

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that forward Luiz Diaz and Liverpool have come to an agreement over a five-year contract but revealed that the clubs are still finalizing the final details of the 25-year-old's move.

The forward had been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham but the Reds swooped in with a late bid of €60 million, including €15 million in add-ons and performance bonuses, and have now convinced Diaz to sign for them.

Liverpool and FC Porto are preparing paperworks in order to complete Luís Diaz deal as soon as possible. Clubs discussing on final details - while Diaz has agreed personal terms to join Liverpool immediately. 🔴🇨🇴 #LFC



Luís Diaz will sign with Liverpool on a five year deal. pic.twitter.com/24JMhuRG9u — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2022

Tottenham and Aston Villa are set to battle it out for Rodrigo Bentancur

According to Sky Sports, both Tottenham and Aston Villa are keen on a move for Rodrigo Bentancur this month with the two Premier League sides looking to add reinforcements. However, while Spurs are yet to make a bid for the midfielder, Villa have already had one knocked back by Juventus earlier this week.

However, both sides are in talks as Spurs are reportedly looking to sign Dejan Kulusevski as well but are yet to meet Juventus' £21 million asking price for Bentancur.

West Ham eyeing a move for Leeds United star Raphinha

Sky Sports has reported that West Ham are confident that they can sign Raphinha before the winter transfer deadline. The Brazilian has been heavily linked with a move away after his fantastic first half of the season but is also in contract talks with Leeds United.

The Peacocks are keen on extending the forward's contract beyond the current summer of 2024 expiration date and are also reportedly confident that they can get a deal done.

Juventus are still looking to offload Aaron Ramsey before the winter transfer deadline

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Juventus are still keen on getting Aaron Ramsey's wages off their books before the transfer window slams shut this month. The Welshman is one of the club's highest earners and has been heavily linked with a return to England.

Romano has reported that Burnley are keen on signing the former Arsenal midfielder but Ramsey has yet to give the move a green light. The transfer reporter has also revealed that Arsenal's move for Arthur Melo has also collapsed and won't take place as of right now.

Juventus will try to find a solution for Aaron Ramsey before Monday - Burnley want to sign him immediately but there's no green light on player side as of now. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #Juventus



Meanwhile, negotiations for Arthur Melo on loan to Arsenal have collapsed as things stand. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2022