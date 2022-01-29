Reports | Leeds United turn down West Ham United’s bid for Raphinha
Today at 7:38 PM
According to the Guardian, West Ham United have had a bid for Raphinha turned down by Leeds United with the Peacocks unwilling to sell their star attacker. The Hammers have been scouring the world for reinforcements this month but David Moyes’ side have struggled to find the right players so far.
With West Ham, shockingly, still in the battle for a top-four place, it has seen many fans hope that the Hammers bring in a few reinforcements during the January transfer window. But so far, the club has failed to find the right player or get the deal over the line with David Moyes even revealing that it would be tough for the club to get deals over the line. However, reports have indicated that West Ham does have the funds to sign new players although the Hammers have been knocked back several times.
That includes on deals for Gabriel Barbosa, Marseille’s Duje Caleta-Car and now Raphinha as the Guardian has reported that Leeds United have rejected a deal for the forward. The 25-year-old is at the top of the Hammers’ shortlist but Marcelo Bielsa has reportedly refused to sell the Brazilian this month. But with just under two days left in the transfer window, the report has indicated that the Hammers might try to get a deal done if possible.
He is not their only target as the Guardian has further reported that West Ham are looking at Bayer Leverkusen forward Patrik Schick and Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz as potential options. Not only that, the Hammers are eyeing defensive reinforcements as well with them shaping up to another bid for Duje Caleta-Car.
