Reports | Leeds United turn down West Ham United’s bid for Raphinha

With West Ham, shockingly, still in the battle for a top-four place, it has seen many fans hope that the Hammers bring in a few reinforcements during the January transfer window. But so far, the club has failed to find the right player or get the deal over the line with David Moyes even revealing that it would be tough for the club to get deals over the line. However, reports have indicated that West Ham does have the funds to sign new players although the Hammers have been knocked back several times.