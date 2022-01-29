Reports | Frank Lampard is Everton's leading candidate to replace Rafael Benitez
Today at 2:16 PM
According to Sky Sports, former Chelsea and Derby County boss Frank Lampard is now the leading candidate to be appointed as Everton’s new manager within the next few days. The English manager alongside Duncan Ferguson and Vitor Pereira were the Toffees’ top three choices to replace Rafael Benitez.
With Everton sacking Rafael Benitez after a horrid few months, it has seen many fans worried especially at the fact that the Toffees sit just four points outside the relegation zone. However, with Benitez sacked, reports indicated that the club were struggling for options before they settled on Vitor Pereira. But that just enraged the fans especially when they found out that he was Farhad Moshiri’s top choice.
Since then, Sky Sports has reported that Duncan Ferguson, Pereira and Frank Lampard were brought in to interview with the trio making the final round. However, now Sky Sports, and various other news outlets, have reported that Lampard is now Everton’s leading candidate to become their next manager. The former Chelsea boss has been out of a job since being sacked by the Blues but has been linked to several roles since.
Sky Sports has further reported that the former Derby County boss will be offered the role soon although no announcement has been made as of yet. However, Lampard will have a big job on his hands as he arrives with the club struggling for form and suffering several injuries. Not only that, reports have indicated that the Toffees are looking to sign a new midfielder this month and are thus looking to get the deal and the offer through as soon as possible.
